74th Primetime Emmy Awards: Zendaya, Lee Jung-jae create history

All the winners from the 74th Emmy Awards. (Photo credit: Twitter/@TelevisionAcad)

The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, was bustling with the biggest television stars who showed up for the prestigious Emmy Awards ceremony. This year, The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, and Succession picked up the biggest awards of the night while the audience also witnessed notable Hollywood celebrities make history. Here's our complete list of winners who took home the coveted award.

Why does this story matter?

The annual awards ceremony is held to celebrate the best there is to offer from television shows across various genres.

Last year, shows like The Queen's Gambit and Ted Lasso swept most of the awards.

This time, the line-up included shows like Succession, Euphoria, and Only Murders In the Building among others.

Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson was the host for the night.

Information 'Succession,' 'The White Lotus' bagged biggest awards; Zendaya made history

Succession and The White Lotus emerged as the biggest winners of the night. The former bagged an Emmy for Best Drama Series while the latter won Best Comedy Series. Moreover, Zendaya (Euphoria) and Jean Smart (Hacks) repeated their wins for Best Actress in a Drama Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Zendaya also made history by becoming the youngest two-time Emmy winner.

Details 'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung-jae set new record

Marking another feat, Lee Jung-jae, star of the record-breaking series Squid Game became the first non-English series performer to win an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis won the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award. Julia Garner (Ozark) won Best Supporting Actress for the drama series while Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) won Best Supporting Actor.

Additional Other notable awards won by directors, artists

Further, Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) won awards for Best Supporting Actress and Actor in the comedy series category. Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) and Michael Keaton (Dopesick) won Best Actress and Actor in the limited series category. Directors Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game), Mike White (The White Lotus), and MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso) won Emmys as well.