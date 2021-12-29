Entertainment 5 expensive engagement rings worn by celebrities, listed here

Dec 29, 2021

Five of the most expensive engagement rings of celebrities

Whenever any celebrity gets engaged, the one thing that steals the show is their engagement rings. The glamor, its price and all the bling involved make that particular piece of jewelry a real head-turner. So today, let's take a look at five expensive celebrity engagement rings, from Kim Kardashian's custom made ring that got stolen to tennis player Anna Kournikova's pretty Canary diamond ring.

Number 1 Enrique Iglesias' $5mn yellow diamond ring to Anna Kournikova

Source: living.alot.com

Tennis player Anna Kournikova and Latin music artist Enrique Iglesias maintain a low-key relationship, but the price tag of her engagement ring was high enough to scorch the headlines. The Hero crooner proposed her in 2004 with a Canary diamond or a gorgeous yellow diamond, which was worth $5 million then. In today's times, it is an easy $7 million. Now, that's a stunner!

Number 2 Jay-Z's $5mn worth Lorraine Schwartz custom piece to Beyoncé

Photo from cheatsheet website

Next up is power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé. He popped the question to her in 2007-8 by going down on his knees, in one of the world's most romantic places, Paris, and with a stellar ring. The Lorraine Schwartz custom piece he gave her is a huge 24-carat emerald-cut with platinum split, and is worth $5mn. Reportedly she wears a cheaper replica in public.

Number 3 Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's almost $4.5 million ring

Photo from The Adventure's website

After being engaged for two years, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced in April 2021 that they have decided to part ways. The couple got engaged while they were holidaying in Bahamas. According to an analysis by Rare Cart, the ring the former professional baseball shortstop gave the singer had a solitaire setting and was made of a 15-carat emerald-cut stone. It's worth $1mn-$4.5mn.

Number 4 Kim Kardashian's $4mn ring given by Kanye West, later stolen

Photo from Stevenstone website

Ye (Kanye West) had proposed Kardashian in October 2013 with a Lorraine Schwartz-custom made 15-carat, cushion-cut diamond ring. Later, he upgraded that engagement ring with an even more extravagant 20-carat diamond worth over $4 million. That version was also a cushion-cut diamond made on thin platinum band. In October 2016, the ring was stolen when the reality star was holidaying in Paris.

Number 5 Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' $3 million timeless ring

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in July 2018 in Greece when he asked her to marry him. According to Hollywood Reporter, the ring is a timeless design with cushion-cut diamond set in platinum. On the sides, it has small baguette diamonds. Said to be from Tiffany, whose quality is among the best, the estimated value of the ring stands at $3 million.