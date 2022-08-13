Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Halle Berry! Here's all of 'Catwoman's fitness secrets

Happy birthday, Halle Berry! Here's all of 'Catwoman's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Aug 13, 2022, 12:14 pm 2 min read

Halle Berry is extremely particular about her diet and workout sessions.

One of the fittest celebrities in Hollywood, Halle Berry looks more stunning than ever, even at the age of 54, with her ripped abs and glowing skin. This Oscar winner is rather particular about her workout sessions and diet and could easily give fitness bloggers a run for their money. Curious to know about her diet and fitness secrets? Continue reading.

Exercise The 'Catwoman' star loves doing planks

Instead of traditional exercises like situps and crunches, Berry prefers full-body compound exercises like squats to challenge her abdomen. She's a huge fan of planks. "One abs move I do incorporate into my workouts pretty often is planks. I never did planks back in the day, but they've made a huge difference for my core strength and definition," she once wrote in Women's Health.

Workout series Berry and her trainer launched their workout series online

Last year, Berry collaborated with her long-time trainer Peter Lee Thomas on a series of workouts that can be done literally anywhere and are free to access. The duo's rē spin wellness platform launched the workout series on the FitOn app. Berry is a huge devotee of martial arts, so the sessions also include martial arts-inspired exercises, plyometric movements, and straight-up weight training.

Varied workouts Berry's workout routine is usually varied

Berry's workout regime is extremely varied, and she loves mixing things up. She has been a fan of boxing for 12 years and practices it regularly. Yoga is also an important part of her workout routine, and she practices it to warm up before doing high-intensity exercises. Post-workout stretching and lengthening are important for her to stay athletic and super-fit.

Diet The 'Kidnap' actor follows a ketogenic diet

The actor follows a ketogenic diet and starts her day with bulletproof coffee. For breakfast, she has scrambled eggs, peppers, and onion with a side of avocado. Post-workout, she has an electrolyte drink or a keto-friendly bar. For lunch, she has a simple soup or a green protein-rich salad. Berry has healthy chips for evening snacks and grilled vegetables with plant-based protein for dinner.