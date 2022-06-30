Entertainment

R Kelly sentenced to 30 years over sex trafficking charges

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 30, 2022, 12:03 pm 2 min read

Singer R Kelly denied nine counts of sexual abuse charges against him.

R&B singer turned convicted sex trafficker, R Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering on Wednesday. The 55-year-old faced charges in September over nine counts of abuse against women, girls, and boys. After the first sexual abuse allegations, he continued his heinous acts for over 20 years under the guise of his fame.

Judgement Kelly taught victims that love is 'enslavement,' 'violence'

US district judge Ann Donnelly imposed the 30-year-long sentence at the federal court in Brooklyn after many of Kelly's victims testified their horrifying abuse and exploitation. After passing the sentence, Donnelly spoke to Kelly directly and said, "These crimes were calculated and carefully planned, and regularly executed for almost 25 years. You taught them that love is enslavement and violence."

Allegations Victims required Kelly's permission to eat, use the bathroom

During the trial, victims—who thought their accusations were being ignored due to their color and had lost hope in the judiciary—came forward to call out the disgraced singer. According to the testimonies, Kelly would force them to obey rules and require his permission to eat or use the bathroom. They also had to write "apology letters" that seemed to absolve him of his acts.

Testimonies 'With every addition of new victim, you grew in wickedness'

A victim testified saying, "You made me do things that broke my spirit. I literally wished I would die because of how low you made me feel. Do you remember that?" Another said, "With every addition of a new victim, you grew in wickedness." Following the sentencing, the victims said they "reclaimed" their names and were no longer "the preyed-upon individuals" they once were.

Information Kelly denied all accusations, plans to appeal conviction

However, Kelly still denies all the allegations. His lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said, "He disagrees with the characterizations that have been made about him." Kelly received a $1,00,000 fine and plans to appeal his conviction. The disgraced singer was arrested recently in Chicago on charges of abuse and aggravated sexual assault in July 2019. Last year in September, he was found guilty by a jury.