'Ms. Marvel': Highlights from episode 4 of Marvel show

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 30, 2022, 10:29 am 3 min read

Key highlights from episode 4 of 'Ms. Marvel.' (Photo credit: IMDb)

The adventures of Kamala Khan (Imam Vellani) continued with the fourth episode of Marvel's superhero series Ms. Marvel on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday. After a rather slow start, the series seems to be building up and molding itself into a must-watch entertainer with a few snaggled moments every now and then. However, the fourth episode definitely packed a punch and more! Read on.

Plot Khan learned about her family, met the Red Daggers

After "ruining" her brother's wedding, Khan and her mother, Muneeba, arrived in Karachi following a frantic call from Khan's grandmother. The meet-up gave Khan a chance to find out about their history and the mysterious Aisha who appeared in Khan's visions. However, curiosity led Khan to trouble and brought her face to face with the Red Daggers, warriors who protect people from the unseen.

Highlight #1 Farhan Akhtar's Waleed finally made an appearance

Khan visited the train station from her visions and there she was chased by a masked man, Kareem (Aramis Knight), who sensed "the presence of the Noor." However, when he learned Khan wasn't a Clandestine, he introduced her to the Red Daggers and their leader Waleed who's, none other than, Farhan Akhtar! Waleed mysteriously told Khan, "When you're ready, we have much to discuss."

Twitter Post Catch Akhtar's entry here

"My name is Waleed." Check out @FarOutAkhtar and Aramis Knight in a brand new episode of Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rAJuriokPf — Ms. Marvel (@msmarvel) June 28, 2022

Highlight #2 Aisha's world hidden behind veil of Noor

Waleed informed Khan that the Clandestines (Djinns) and Aisha belong to another realm that co-exists with their dimension but remains hidden from the eyes. He said, "It's (Aisha's home) connected to our world, but hidden. Behind a veil of Noor that separates our world from them..." The catch is, if the Clandestines used the bangle to destroy the veil, their world will consume everything.

Highlight #3 Autos, trucks used in high-octane chase sequences, did Waleed die?

Remember Kamran's evil mom? Well, she broke out of prison with her gang to try and capture Khan, their ticket back home. Khan and the bad guys were seen zooming through tight Karachi lanes in autorickshaws! She also drove a truck into one of the foes. Knives and daggers were used in the battle and people also got killed. Shockingly, Waleed too got stabbed.

Highlight #4 Did Khan get thrown into past during India-Pakistan partition?

During the battle between the Clandestines and the Red Daggers, Kamran's mother, Najma, pierced Khan's bangle which seemed to have torn the fabric of time and sent Khan back to the India-Pakistan partition? To note, Khan's grandmother spoke about the last train and how she was reunited with her father as a child by a "trail of stars." Will Khan finally know what happened?