'The Umbrella Academy 3': Biggest moments from Netflix show

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 30, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

What were your favorite moments from 'The Umbrella Academy'?

After a couple of years' wait, Netflix finally dropped the third season of The Umbrella Academy (TUA) this month. And, by reuniting with the Hargreeves siblings, meeting The Sparrow Academy members, and dealing with more apocalyptic trouble, the season felt utterly fulfilling. Still, there were some moments that stood out in The Umbrella Academy 3. We list them here. Warning: Spoilers lie ahead.

For any TUA fan who was just waiting for the Umbrellas to have a serious but chaotic face-off with the Sparrows, a dance-off was beyond all imaginations. Yet, the Footloose segment in Episode 1 did just that, simply taking us by surprise. It also was a cool way to introduce Jayme's powers, which is a hallucinogenic spit—causing victims of her venom to encounter hallucinations.

#2 Viktor's transition

One of the best depictions of mature writing in TUA Season 3 came from the way Viktor's transition was handled. Number Seven of the Umbrellas, Viktor went through a transition this season and the makers gave the arc the time and sensitivity it needed. In December 2020, the actor playing Viktor, Elliot Page had come out as transgender and updated his pronouns to he/they.

#3 The Guardians' first appearance

Season 3 brought us face to face with Hotel Obsidian and a portal to an alternate dimension taking you to Hotel Oblivion. While this place had the key to resetting the timeline, it was being guarded by The Guardians—three spine-chilling armor-clad, cockroach-infested warriors. Although their final showdown was thrilling, the mystery surrounding their first appearance in front of Lila and Diego was truly terrifying.

#4 The Wedding

Now, for some happy times, the wedding scene between Luther and Sloane in Episode 8 was truly heartwarming. I mean, surrendering all hope at the end of the world and tying the knot with the love of your life is as hopelessly romantic as it gets. Also, given Luther had been used by their father Sir Reginald Hargreeves the most, he deserved this.

#5 Viktor, Allison's altercation

When Viktor didn't tell his siblings about Harlan killing all of their mothers, he set the ticking bomb within Allison (who was clearly struggling) to blow off. As a result, Allison killed Harlan, naturally upsetting Viktor. Next, we saw a brutal altercation scene between the two. It was unpleasant but comic-appropriate as Allison hates Viktor in the original graphic novels.