'Ramyug' trailer: Kunal Kohli goes all out for debut web-show

The tale of Ramayan has been told multiple times on celluloid. While some versions made a mark, others failed.

Now, Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli has taken it upon himself to give the mythological Sanskrit epic his flavor in Ramyug.

Its trailer dropped today, and must say, the VFX of the MX Original show is impressive.

Here's the breakdown of the trailer.

Trailer

Ram vows to free earth of all evil forces

The clip features several familiar episodes of Ram winning Sita's hand in marriage, Ravan abducting Sita, and Hanuman lighting up Lanka in flames.

While the tale is known, the stylization is not.

As the YouTube summary says, the show "seeks to bring modern technology in a never before used manner to narrate the epic."

And the trailer works its magic to spark interest.

Information

This looks brilliant, these critical times need faith: Ekta Kapoor

As soon as the trailer released, Ekta Kapoor showered praises.

Hailing Akshay Dogra, who plays the role of Lakshman, the producer wrote, "This looks brilliant... These critical times need faith love hope n belief! Let's all do our bit!!! JAI SHREE RAM!"

Diganth Manchale, Aishwarya Ojha, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Tisca Chopra, Dalip Tahil, and Anup Soni make up for the main cast.

Twitter Post

'Let's all do our bit!' wrote Ekta

Looking back

The team recently celebrated 'Hanuman Jayanti' with a music video

Notably, the show marks the Fanaa director's debut in the digital arena.

Before the release of the trailer, the team had also released a music video on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Amitabh Bachchan had chanted the Hanuman Chalisa then, as Ustad Zakir Hussain played the tabla. Rahul Sharma had composed the tune.

Ramyug will premiere on MX Player on May 6.

Comparison

Doordarshan 'Ramayan' as standard, Kohli has big shoes to fill

The use of high-tech VFX and new costume design are attractive, but we tend to compare it with Ramanand Sagar's rendition.

Not only the Doordarshan's Ramayan was super popular, it has also recently been brought back on TV, owing to high demand.

Thus, we'll be able to see if the difference in approach proves to be a good thing, when the web series releases.