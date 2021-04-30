BAFTA TV Awards 2021: 'Small Axe', 'The Crown' dominate nominations

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 11:42 pm

The nominations for BAFTA TV Awards were recently announced. Leading the pack is Steve McQueen's Small Axe with 15 nominations.

The drama series trace the story of London's West Indian community from 1960s to the 1980s.

McQueen himself has earned a best-director nomination for the BBC-backed series.

Popular Royal drama The Crown came a close second with 10 nominations including Best drama series.

Nominations

'Small Axe' has earned nominations in many major categories

Apart from Best Director, Small Axe has scored acting nominations for many of its cast including John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, Malachi Kirby and Michael Ward.

It is also contesting in the Best Miniseries category against Normal People, I May Destroy You, and Adult Material.

Meanwhile, its close contenders, I May Destroy You has got eight nods, and Normal People has seven nominations.

Details

'The Crown': No nomination for Olivia Colman nor Gillian Anderson

Netflix series The Crown, which is currently in its fourth season and has constantly managed to impress all, is expected to win big at the British equivalent of the Emmy's.

Josh O'Connor, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter have received nominations for their portrayal of Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret, respectively.

Surprisingly, neither Olivia Colman nor Gillian Anderson got any nomination.

Information

Some other notable nominations include 'I May Destroy You'

Trailing The Crown, I May Destroy You also managed to bag an impressive number of nominations.

Paapa Essiedu has been given a nod in the Best Actor category, while Weruche Opia will compete for the Best Supporting Actress category.

Other noteworthy nominations include Paul Ritter, who is up for Male Performance In A Comedy for his work in Friday Night Dinner, posthumously.

BAFTA

The BAFTA's televised ceremony will take place on June 6

The BAFTA TV awards will take place in two parts: Craft categories on May 24 and the rest will be televised on June 6.

The nominations include series of changes that were introduced after the BAFTA review that happened last September following the #BaftaSoWhite controversy.

Some of the changes included increasing the nominees in performance categories and unconscious bias training given to jury members.