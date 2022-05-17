Entertainment

Hotstar Specials series '9 Hours' gets release date, teaser

Written by Yvonne Jacob Edited by Shreya Mukherjee May 17, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

'9 Hours' will narrate a gripping robbery (Photo credit: Twitter/@DisneyPlusHSTel)

Disney+ Hotstar revealed the teaser of its upcoming series 9 Hours on Monday. Previously, the platform had shared the poster and release date online. The Telugu-language Hotstar Specials series is helmed by Niranjan Kaushik and Jacob Verghese. Krish Jagarlamudi, who has directed films like Gautamiputra Satakarni and NTR Kathanayakudu, is the showrunner for 9 Hours. It will stream from June 2.

Context Why does this story matter?

9 Hours marks the OTT debut of Taraka Ratna (Okato Number Kurraadu, Yuva Ratna).

Apart from him, the show features Madhu Shalini, Ajay, Vinod Kumar, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Preethi Asrani, Jwala Koti, and Monica Reddy in key roles.

After Unheard and Parampara, 9 Hours will be Disney+ Hotstar's third Telugu web series, so the platform would want to continue impressing the viewers.

Teaser This is what teaser showed us

With a heart-thumping track playing in the background, we see glimpses of three jail inmates planning a heist. As is understandable, there are many players involved in the whole plan and the clock-ticking music helps you understand the time restraint that is at play. We can expect more clarity from a future trailer. The show will air in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Twitter Post Watch the teaser here

Plot Period piece to narrate journey of three prisoners' robbery plan

The series is touted to be a period drama narrating the journey of three people who flee from prison to pull off a huge robbery. They have to return to their prison before the next roll call, leaving them with nine hours to pull off the robbery successfully. Whether they will make it back in time is something we will find out soon.

Crew Get to know faces behind the series

The upcoming series, 9 Hours is backed by Jagarlamudi's home banner First Frame Entertainments, with Rajeev Reddy Yeduguru and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi serving as producers. Dharmendra Kakarala is associated with the project as the editor, with Manojh Reddy helming the cinematography. Earlier, Madhu Shalini had thanked Jagarlamudi "for making me a part of this super exciting series," while hyping the show on Twitter.