'Shrinking': What we know of Apple TV+'s latest upcoming show?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 11, 2022, 10:48 am 2 min read

(From left to right) Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein

Apple TV+ is currently working on Shrinking. Touted as a comedy drama, the series is being written and executive produced by Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother, Undeclared). Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Cougar Town, Spin City, Ground Floor, Ted Lasso) is also one of the executive producers of the show along with Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso). Here's what else we know of Shrinking.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ted Lasso was the most nominated freshman comedy in the history of Emmy Award when the first season received 20 nods at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Lawrence's other projects mentioned before have also received accolades for marrying serious themes with sarcasm.

Separately, Segel is a promising actor and he is joined by some of the most stellar actors in Shrinking.

So, we are excited!

Plot This is the story of 'Shrinking'

Produced by the Warner Bros Television, the comedy series will have 10 episodes. It narrates the story of a grieving therapist, Jimmy (Segel). He wants to ignore his training, ethics and break rules to tell his clients what he exactly thinks of their condition. And, he observes that by doing this, he is able to bring huge changes to other's lives and his own.

Role Segel's Jimmy has a neighbor, too

Joining Segel is actor Christa Miller (Scrubs, Cougar Town, Head of the Class) in the cast. Portals said she will be seen as Liz, Jimmy's neighbor who eventually becomes a mother figure to his daughter. An empty nester herself, she tries to support Jimmy's family in every situation and in the process, tries to figure out what she wants from her life.

Update Show also has a Hollywood icon aboard

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford is also aboard the cast, in his first major TV role. He will essay the character of Dr. Phil Rhodes, a sensible and sharp "blue-collar shrink," who is a pioneer in cognitive behavioral therapy. Rhodes practices with his protégés, Jimmy and Gaby. After he gets diagnosed with Parkinson's, he comes out of his comfort zone and reconnects with his family.