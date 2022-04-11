Entertainment

5 top releases coming to Netflix in rest of April

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 11, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

What all does Netflix have in store for us in April?

Popular streaming service Netflix has a whole array of content lined up for its varied audience in the month of April. The first 10 days kept us busy with Sachin Kundalkar's Cobalt Blue, Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan, and Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi. However, the rest of April still has a lot left to offer. Here's a countdown of the top five shows/movies coming to Netflix soon.

#1 'Mai'

We will begin our journey with Sakshi Tanwar-led crime thriller series, Mai. Hitting the platform on April 15, the first season will follow the story of Sheel Chaudhary (Tanwar), a middle-class middle-aged woman, who takes on the task of unearthing the secrets behind her daughter's death. Backed by Clean Slate Filmz, the show has been created by Atul Mongia.

#2 'The Penthouse: War in Life'

Staying on the crime thriller theme, next up we have the smash-hit South Korean series, The Penthouse: War in Life. After ruling the national and international screens, all three seasons of the highly-acclaimed series are coming to Netflix on April 30. Created by Joo Dong-min and Kim Soon-ok, the drama follows residents of Seoul's most luxurious apartment who exchange their morals for their ambition.

#3 'The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes'

Now, for true-crime lovers, Netflix will be releasing yet another masterly crafted documentary this month. The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes premieres on the platform on April 27. The Emma Cooper directorial will explore the mystery surrounding the death of movie icon Marilyn Monroe. For this, makers have relied on "previously unheard interviews with her inner circle."

#4 'Choose or Die'

Next, let's dip our toes into the horror-thriller genre with the film Choose or Die. Here, we will see two friends rebooting a mysterious video game from the 1980s to win unclaimed prize money. However, choosing to enter the game will land them in a surreal world with harsh consequences. The Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, and Eddie Marsan starrer will release on April 15.

#5 '365 Days: This Day'

Last but certainly not least, 365 Days: This Day, the sequel to Netflix's 2020 raunchy hit 365 Days, is finally arriving this month. Despite petitions—to remove the film from Netflix—bonking on their heads, Massimo (Michele Morrone) and Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) are returning with more romance and erotic adventures. Get ready on April 27 as a love triangle is in store for us this time.