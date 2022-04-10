Entertainment

'All the Old Knives' review: Underwhelming spy thriller-esque love story

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 10, 2022, 08:33 pm 2 min read

'All the Old Knives' is a slouching walk through unsatisfying mystery.

Amazon Prime Video Original film All the Old Knives was released on Friday and we're left a bit underwhelmed. The premise leads you to believe we will be uncovering a mystery surrounding the lives of two ex-lovers who are also former CIA colleagues. But what we get is a static montage of a failed love story without much of a spark. Here's our review.

Story Thriller set around unearthing what happened on unsuccessful rescue mission

At the center of this 101-minute—yet tedious journey—is Flight 127 which was hijacked and all 120 passengers aboard died in 2012. CIA Vienna was overseeing the incident and its file gets reopened eight years later with a new clue in hand. Now, Agent Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is sent to interrogate two of his ex-colleagues to find out who among them was the mole.

Narrative Hooks you initially, but boredom follows with unsatisfying climax

One of the two people getting interrogated is Pelham's former flame, Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The narrative takes place at a restaurant where Pelham and Harrison talk/flirt/interrogate and try to decipher what really happened with the hijacking and if was there a traitor. While the first third keeps you hooked, this curiosity turns into restlessness soon and makes you go, "seriously?" by the end.

Drawback The twists lack much mettle or credibility

Janus Metz has directed the film based on a screenplay by Olen Steinhauer, who is also the writer of the novel on which the film is based. However, the transition from the book to the screen fails. We don't mind a plot exploring the high-tension meeting between ex-lovers while discussing dangerous missions, but the lack of actual mettle in the twists presented is disappointing.

Verdict It's passable; viewers have multiple options in this genre

Coming to the performances, Pine and Newton are the spine of this tale and do spectacular jobs. But their chemistry doesn't come alive and the bad wigs hardly help. Moreover, the neutral color palette, the idyllic location, or the pensive music might remind one of Big Little Lies. But the similarities end there. You might drop this from your to-watch list. Verdict: 1.5/5 stars.