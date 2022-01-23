Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video to stream Puneeth Rajkumar's films for free

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 23, 2022, 10:32 am 2 min read



In a bid to honor the legacy of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, OTT giant Amazon Prime Video will stream some of his popular movies for free. According to a recent announcement from the streamer, the five movies would be available to even those who do not have a Prime Video subscription for a period of one month, starting from February 1.

Details Popular movies like 'Law,' 'French Biryani,' 'Kavaludaari' will be available

As per the press release from the firm, Amazon will stream five films, namely Law, French Biryani, Kavaludaari, Mayabazaar, and Yuvarathnaa. For one month, any user who has an Amazon account will be able to watch these titles without any subscription. Amazon says this is their "modest attempt to allow wider audiences and fans to pay their love and respect to the legend."

Fresh release Moreover, 3 new PRK Productions films will hit to platform

Left to right: 'One Cut Two Cut,' 'Family Pack,' and 'Man of the Match'

This is not all. The digital platform will also release three new Kannada titles, produced by the late actor's studio, PRK Productions. These are Man of the Match, a "modern-day reflection of human emotions and social challenges," "mad-cap comedy" One Cut Two Cut, and "romantic comedy" Family Pack. Users with Prime membership can exclusively watch these films across the world.

Quotes 'It now remains our endeavor to carry [Rajkumar's] legacy forward'

"Puneeth Rajkumar's distinct vision for cinema fascinated audiences for years, earning him the massive fan following and honor he so rightly deserved. It now remains our endeavor to carry that legacy forward," said PRK Productions' Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. Manish Menghani, Amazon Prime Video said, "We are happy to present some fun, relatable and highly engaging stories through this association [in Rajkumar's loving memory]."

Other shows Fans to see Rajkumar in dream project 'Gandhada Gudi' soon

Apart from his old movies, the Yuvarathnaa actor will be seen in his dream project, Gandhada Gudi soon. This full-length film will showcase the varied flora and fauna of the state of Karnataka. A picturesque teaser of the same was dropped in December. It's to release this year. Notably, everyone's favorite Appu passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest.