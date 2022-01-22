Entertainment

'36 Farmhouse' review: Family film but has many flaws

Written by Nilesh Rao Jan 22, 2022

Did you check out Amol Parashar starrer '36 Farmhouse' on ZEE5?

36 Farmhouse is out on ZEE5. It marks Subhash Ghai's debut on the OTT space and like most of his previous films, this one is a family entertainer as well. Directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma, the 107-minute-long movie has more misses (screenplay, editing, writing and dialogues) than hits (cast, music and performances), but it still qualifies as a good weekend watch. Here's our review.

Plot This is the story of '36 Farmhouse'

Raunak Singh (Vijay Raaz), eldest son of billionaire Padmini Raj Singh, has his eyes on his mother's wealth and properties. His greed can even push him to kill anyone hindering him from acquiring the same. But, Padmini's two more sons, Gajender and Birender demand an equal share, too. The movie gets a twist when Padmini's lawyer gets killed. What happens next is the story.

Performances Performances are good but Sanjay Mishra takes the cake

Madhuri Bhatia (Neeta aunty from Pardes) as Padmini Singh has a royal charm and calm demeanor around her. Raaz aces the role of the sharp, cunning son, making Raunak a detestable character. Amol Parashar as Harry is adorable while Barkha Singh is decent. But it's Sanjay Mishra who carries the entire film on his shoulders. He is efficient in both intense and humorous sequences.

Observation Ghai impresses as a music composer

Scenes between Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar deserve special mention. Another thing that works for the film is its music. Ghai's (debut) compositions in the voices of Sonu Nigam and Hariharan feel like magic. Camera work is good. The visuals in and around the mansion stand out. Now about the misses. Apart from the aforementioned, no other actor has any significant part to play.

Verdict Clean film but definitely not perfect

Vijay Raaz in the film

The comic element is basic and Ghai's writing also doesn't feel like an upgrade. In other words, it would resonate with the 1980-90s crowd. Also, Sharad Tripathi's dialogues sound pretty melodramatic. Even with its flaws, the movie is a clean offering and has good intention in place. Verdict: 36 Farmhouse gets 2.5 stars (Mishra's performance, Ghai's music but other factors bring ratings down).