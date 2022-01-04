'36 Farmhouse' album review: Subhash Ghai, as music composer, impresses

Jan 04, 2022

Did you check out the jukebox of Subhash Ghai's '36 Farmhouse'?

Zee Music Company has released the jukebox of 36 Farmhouse. It marks Subhash Ghai's debut as a music composer. The Amol Parashar, Flora Saini, Sanjay Mishra-starrer has two tracks— Mohabbat, and Mind Your Business. The songs are pleasant, and it felt like magic to hear Hariharan and Sonu Nigam's voices after such a long time. Album gets 3.5 stars and here's our detailed review.

Number 1 'Mohabbat' has the signature style of Nigam

Composed and written by the Taal helmer, Mohabbat carries the typical style of Nigam. The ace crooner has given emphasis to all the words and has sung them with his signature passion. The sound of instruments like flute and tabla can be heard throughout the song. The tune can be ideal for couples to dance at get-togethers. Verdict: This one gets 4/5 stars.

Number 2 Hariharan adds more fun to the peppy 'Mind Your Business'

Next comes Mind Your Business, which has also been composed and penned by Ghai. After a long time, we hear Hariharan singing a film track, and that's enough to give it multiple listens. The tune carries a lot of mischief and masti elements. But, the slow tempo of this song might make the listener lose interest after some time. Verdict: It gets 3/5 stars.

Information Ghai took help from Whistling Woods students for the songs

Talking of his debut as a music director, the 76-year-old filmmaker said, "When I was finalizing the story of the film, I thought that I should create a song for it too." "So, I took some help from the students of Whistling Woods International and wrote the songs during the pandemic...recorded Mohabbat Mohabbat with Sonu Nigam, and Mind Your Business, Aage Nikal with Hariharan."

Details The film marks Ghai's entry into OTT arena

Interestingly, 36 Farmhouse will be Ghai's debut in the OTT space, but he has not directed it. The family drama will be helmed by Ram Ramesh Sharma. With an ensemble cast, the movie was shot over three weeks on a tight budget, as per the veteran filmmaker. Backed by Zee Studios and Ghai's Mukta Arts, the film is set to come on ZEE5 soon.