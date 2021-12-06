Entertainment Watched teaser of Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project 'Gandhada Gudi' yet?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 06, 2021, 02:09 pm

Makers dropped the title teaser for Gandhada Gudi today, the dream project of late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Alongside announcing the title, the clip revealed the full-length film will hit the theaters next year. The short video teased the actor exploring varied displays of flora and fauna in Karnataka. It was dropped today to mark Rajkumar's mother Parvathamma Rajkumar's birth anniversary. Here's a breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kannada superstar had announced the project on October 27 with a poster. "A story was born decades ago. Our people, the glory of our land. Our grassroots are spread all over the world. Inspiration for generations was indomitable. The time has come to recount that history," his tweet had read. Fans were excited for the next update to come on November 1.

Rememberance Even now, thousands throng the actor's memorial in Bengaluru

But people's favorite Appu passed away on October 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest, sending shockwaves across the nation. It was recently reported that thousands of the actor's admirers thronged his memorial daily. His mortal remains have been kept near his parents' burial spots at Kanteerava Studios, Bengaluru. Apart from charming viewers with his acting, Rajkumar was also known for his extensive philanthropic work.

Teaser Music, cinematography in clip especially hit mark

Now coming to the exciting 1:20-minute-long clip, the teaser begins with a "based on true events" disclaimer, immediately followed by aerial shots of scenic lands and close-up shots of various wild animals. We see Rajkumar making his way through dense forests, blue waters, and farms. B Ajaneesh Loknath's music creates a sense of thrill in you and the cinematography by Pratheek Shetty is top-notch.

Twitter Post Filmmaker Amoghavarsha shared title teaser online

Information Rajkumar's wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, is producing venture

Directed by filmmaker and wildlife photographer, Amoghavarsha, the project seems to be an engrossing visual extravaganza and we're glad it will come out in cinema halls. The late star's wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, is the producer. Earlier reports had suggested Rajkumar might choose Gandhada Gudi or Ondu Muttina Kathe as the title. Notably, both are names of classic films by his father, Dr. Rajkumar.