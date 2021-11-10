Thousands pay visit to Puneeth Rajkumar's memorial site daily

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 04:56 pm

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest

Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise last month had sent shock waves across the country and many are still in denial. People miss their favorite Appu and to pay him homage, thousands are thronging his memorial daily, as per a report. They defy rain and other hurdles and wait in long queues, but make sure they visit the place where he has been cremated.

Memorial is still under police protection, 300 cops manning site

As many as 30,000 fans visit the star's memorial on a daily basis, the report said. Notably, Rajkumar was laid to rest near his parents' burial spots at Kanteerava Studios on October 31. He was given full state honors. To avoid any untoward situation, around 300 police personnel comprising Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Bengaluru city police have been deployed at the site.

Rajkumar passed away on October 29 due to cardiac arrest

The cops work there for 12 hours on rotational basis. People can visit the site situated on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from 9 am to 6 pm, as per the Indian Express report. On October 29, a pall of gloom descended on the Kannada film industry and elsewhere when Rajkumar passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. He was 46.

Police started providing protection to Rajkumar's physician following fans' backlash

Right after his untimely demise, fans and several TV channels alleged medical negligence on part of Rajkumar's physician Dr. Ramana Rao. Following this, Bengaluru police started providing protection to him from November 8. It's said that on October 29, Rajkumar had first visited Dr. Rao, where the ECG test showed strained heartbeat pattern. The actor was also sweating a lot during this consultation.

Rajkumar kept Rs. 8 crore in deposits for social work

After this, Rajkumar was rushed to Vikram Hospital, where he breathed his last. Now, it's known that the Yuvarathnaa star gave it back to the society. Like, as promised, Rajkumar's eyes were donated to a Narayana Nethralaya center. Recent reports are now suggesting that he had kept Rs. 8cr in deposits so that he could carry out his philanthropic work in the future.