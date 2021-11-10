OTT fever: Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' ruled Indian hearts this week

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 02:31 pm

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' was the top streaming movie in India this week. Did you watch it yet?

After taking the box office by storm, Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor premiered on Netflix during the Diwali weekend. And, since then, the Tamil venture is enjoying great success on the platform. Not only has the action thriller made its place in the streamer's Top 10 movies in India but data shows, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial was the top streamed film last week in the country!

Details

Before dropping on Netflix, 'Doctor' had its satellite premiere

According to data compiled by streaming service guide app JustWatch, between the period of November 1 to November 7, 2021, people in the country were stuck to the screens with Sivakarthikeyan's hit offering. The movie is rocking the OTT spectrum but, interestingly, had its satellite premiere on Sun TV first. This technique is being adopted by certain filmmakers in the post COVID-19 period.

Plot

What is 'Doctor' all about?

So what is the tale that has been gripping people all over the nation? Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of an Army doctor who tracks down a human trafficking gang after his fiance's niece gets kidnapped. Doctor became the highest grosser in Sivakarthikeyan's career once it touched Rs. 90cr earnings. The two-hour-and-29-minute flick also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, and Milind Soman.

Twitter Post

The film grossed Rs. 100cr in theaters earlier this month

25 days of this vera maari BLOCKBUSTER making you laugh, clap cheer!

We're happy to declare that #Doctor has officially grossed 100 Crores in Theatrical 🎊🎉🥳#DOCTORHits100Crs



This victory is yours as much as ours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kMdCJk97fk — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) November 2, 2021

Top movies

Netflix film 'Army of Thieves' is in second spot

Closely following the Tamil thriller is the Netflix film Army of Thieves. Prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, the movie has been directed by and stars Matthias Schweighöfer. The 2020 Argentine comedy thriller The Heist of the Century came in third in the last week. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Looks like Indians are hooked to heist shows.

Information

'Venom' is once again in the top 5

Besides Doctor, Aranmanai 3 is the other Tamil film that has been vigorously streamed here. At No. 5 we have Sony's Venom, the prequel to the recently released Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Notably, the Tom Hardy-starrer was the top streamed movie back in September too. A Simple Favor, Jai Bhim, Free Guy, Sardar Udham, and Batman: Hush complete the top 10.