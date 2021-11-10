Don't cast James Corden in musicals! 'Wicked' fans start petition

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 02:05 pm

People seriously DON'T want James Corden to be cast in another movie adaptation of a musical

We often see fans of certain productions betting on their favorite actors to be cast in it. But Late Late Show host James Corden has found himself standing at the opposite end of this spectrum. Thousands have come out and signed a petition that appeals to the production studio behind the upcoming movie Wicked to "in no way shape or form" cast Corden. Ouch!

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Wicked is a hit Broadway musical, forming the prequel to The Wizard of Oz. Now, Universal Pictures is adapting it into a movie and has already cast Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. As soon as this was reported, Corden's name started trending on social media with users NOT wanting his participation. The host's prior work in film adaptations of musicals might be a reason.

Petition

Over 75K people have already signed the petition

Moving ahead from social media backlash, one individual (wickedly) started a petition addressed to Universal, demanding they do not cast the Tony-winning artist. Titled, Keep James Corden out of Wicked the movie, the petition has garnered over 75,000 signs till now. "James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie," the super-brief description reads.

Backlash

After 'Cats,' 'Cinderella,' netizens just don't want him in musicals

Corden in a scene from 'Into the Woods'

To understand the hate, one might look at Corden's work in musical-turned-into-movies such as 2014's Into the Woods and 2019's Cats. He has received wide-ranging criticism for both films. Corden's performance in the Netflix musical The Prom, starring Meryl Streep, was lambasted by viewers and critics alike. People were found to be "fed up" when he also showed up in the new Cinderella movie.

Trend

But is the hatred justified?

But the hatred seems to be more of a "we don't want to see Corden because he is everywhere" thing than criticism on his ability to carry his weight in high-profile productions. In fact, the 43-year-old has a Tony award to his name for the 2012 drama One Man, Two Guvnors. Notably, there have been no reports suggesting Universal is thinking of casting him.