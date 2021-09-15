Norm Macdonald, 'Saturday Night Live' legend, dies at 61

Sep 15, 2021

'Saturday Night Live' alum Norm Macdonald took his last breath yesterday

One of the most influential members of Saturday Night Live, Norm Macdonald took his last breath yesterday, after losing a nine-year-long battle to cancer, as was confirmed by Brillstein Entertainment, his management firm. He was 61. His death has left a pall of gloom, with many of his friends, and colleagues sharing clips of his iconic comedy stints online. Rest in peace, sir!

Details

'He was most proud of his comedy'

Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's friend, told media how the comedy legend kept his health struggles to himself, and didn't let his friends, fans or even family have an iota of knowledge of it. "He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic."

Tribute

James Corden pays tribute to 'an absolute comedy legend'

James Corden, on The Late Late Show, paid tribute to "an absolute comedy legend," and said, "Norm Macdonald passed away today, far too soon, far too young." "I felt privileged anytime I got to be in his orbit. He leaves us as one of the all time greatest comics, perhaps the single greatest guest in the history of late night television," he added.

Information

He aced mimicking Burt Reynolds, Clint Eastwood and Quentin Tarantino

Born in Quebec City, MacDonald started out in clubs in Canada, before joining Roseanne, a sitcom that started airing in late 1980s. He was a part of the writer's team for a year, before leaving it and working for the popular sketch series. MacDonald was known for his impressions of known faces like Burt Reynolds, Clint Eastwood, David Letterman, Larry King and Quentin Tarantino.

Work

His exit from 'Saturday Night Live' was not smooth

Macdonald was attached to the Saturday Night Live for five years, but his exit wasn't without controversy. He apparently had a feud with Don Ohlmeyer, president, NBC's West Coast division, for calling the latter's dear friend OJ Simpson a murderer in a series of jokes. Right after leaving the show, Macdonald did Dirty Work, a comedy film that was a critical and financial disappointment.

Information

He was slated to appear in New York Comedy Festival

The Norm Show, his own sitcom, was his next. We also saw him in Norm Macdonald Live and Norm Macdonald Has a Show (a Netflix project). Further, he was supposed to appear in New York Comedy Festival, but guess that slot will go empty now.