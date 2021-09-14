'Luther' movie: Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis join Idris Elba

'Luther' movie: Edris Elba will be joined by these two actors in the Netflix-backed venture

We already knew Idris Elba will be once again breathing life into Detective Chief Inspector John Luther for the feature film version of the hit BBC show Luther. Now, before the production begins, we have more news about the primary cast, writer, and director. As per reports, Elba will be joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis in meaty roles. Read on.

Erivo to play Elba's nemesis, Serkis will be criminal mastermind?

Reportedly, the movie's story, which is being made by Netflix in association with the BBC, will be a continuation of the series. The brilliant London officer will find himself battling double threat, reported The Hollywood Reporter. While Erivo will play a fellow detective, Serkis will be the antagonist, a criminal mastermind. To pack in an interesting turn, Erivo's character will be Elba's nemesis.

Series creator Neil Cross will be penning the movie's script

Coming to the hands behind the camera, Neil Cross, who created and wrote the entire series, will be writing the script for the movie. And the direction duties have been bestowed upon Emmy Award nominee Jamie Payne, who helmed the last and fifth series of the show. The award magnet drama began airing in 2010, consisting of a total of 20 episodes.

Production might begin in two months

Alongside BBC and Netflix, Cross and Elba will also serve as the producers, reported Deadline. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment will be backing the project too. Chernin's Dan Finlay will serve as the executive producer, joined by Kris Thykier and BBC Studios's Priscilla Parish. According to media reports, the production might begin in November.

Meanwhile, Indian web series based on 'Luther' is coming soon

The acclaimed crime series features how the English sleuth is ready to bend every rule in order to do his work properly. Elba won a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for his performance. Indian fans of the show will be soon able to enjoy a desi adaptation of the thrilling show with Ajay Devgn leading the Disney+ Hotstar venture, Rudra--The Edge of Darkness.