Ahead of 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' revisting Aamir Khan's biggest hits
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has starred in several blockbuster films over his career, delivering an inimitable filmography.
He will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and directed by RS Prasanna.
Ahead of the film's release on June 20, let's revisit his biggest hits.
'Dangal' and 'PK'
Khan's 2016 film Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is at the top of the list with a net collection of ₹387.38cr, per Sacnilk.
The film also did exceptionally well worldwide, grossing around ₹2,070.3cr.
Next on the list is Rajkumar Hirani's PK (2014), which earned ₹340.8cr in India and had a worldwide gross of ₹792cr.
It also starred Sanjay Dutt and Anushka Sharma.
'Dhoom 3' and '3 Idiots'
Khan's 2013 film Dhoom 3 is third on the list with a net collection of ₹284.27cr in India.
The film, which also starred Katrina Kaif, had a worldwide gross of ₹558cr.
Following closely is Hirani's 2009 hit 3 Idiots, which earned ₹202.47cr in India and grossed around ₹460cr worldwide.
It also featured Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan.
'Thugs of Hindostan' and 'Ghajini'
Khan's 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is fifth on the list with a net collection of ₹151.3cr in India.
The film had a worldwide gross of ₹327.51cr.
It received negative reviews, but that did not mar its box-office potential.
Following closely is his 2008 film Ghajini, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, which earned ₹114cr in India and had a worldwide gross of ₹194.1cr, reported the portal.
Asin, Pradeep Rawat, and Jiah Khan also played key roles.
'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Know more about 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Sitaare Zameen Par is produced by Khan and Aparna Purohit, and co-produced by Ravi Bhagchandka.
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music for the film, while Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics.
The film will focus on an arrogant basketball coach who changes his ways after he's forced to coach an intellectually-challenged team of players.