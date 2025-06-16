What's the story

Wes Anderson's upcoming film The Phoenician Scheme is set to release in India on June 20.

The movie features an ensemble cast including Benicio del Toro, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, and Bryan Cranston, among others.

It will be Anderson's third collaboration with Focus Features after Asteroid City and Moonrise Kingdom.

