Wes Anderson's 'The Phoenician Scheme': Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
Wes Anderson's upcoming film The Phoenician Scheme is set to release in India on June 20.
The movie features an ensemble cast including Benicio del Toro, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, and Bryan Cranston, among others.
It will be Anderson's third collaboration with Focus Features after Asteroid City and Moonrise Kingdom.
Here's everything to know.
Plot insights
Del Toro plays an ailing businessman in Anderson's upcoming film
The Phoenician Scheme's plot revolves around del Toro's character, Zsa-zsa Korda, a wealthy European businessman.
In the film's trailer, Korda names his daughter Liesl (Threapleton) as his sole heir among his 10 children.
The story unfolds in their desert home with witty dialogues, unexpected gunfire, and an assassin who takes a suicide pill while Liesl delivers last rites.
Cera plays Bjorn Lund, a tutor to Korda's children.
Twitter Post
In case you missed it, here's the trailer
Watch the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s latest film, The Phoenician Scheme 👀— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) April 7, 2025
The film will be released in theaters on May 30.pic.twitter.com/XfIIZkwM9t
Director's contribution
Anderson, Coppola reunite for screenplay
Anderson not only directed The Phoenician Scheme but also wrote its screenplay based on a story by him and his longtime collaborator Roman Coppola.
The duo has previously co-written Asteroid City and Moonrise Kingdom.
The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where it received positive reviews.