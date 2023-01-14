Entertainment

5 Hollywood films every travel lover should watch

As the New Year sets in, we all plan our holidays and block the dates in the freshly minted calendar. Our lives revolve around movies and some of the best works on celluloid are shot at magnificent locations around the globe. As you plan your upcoming trip, here are five amazing Hollywood films for all travel lovers out there.

'Before' trilogy

Europe countries like Austria, France, and Greece are on every bucket list. The three films—Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight—are set nine years apart and the protagonists' relationship evolves in these cities and has a similar flavor just like these cities. Vienna is about newly-found love, Paris is about reconnecting with love, and Kalamata is about embracing love like age-old wine.

'The Hangover' Part 1 and Part 2

This Todd Philips trilogy gave us friendship goals and many planned their bachelorettes as the protagonists did. In the first part, they visit Las Vegas which is a goal for everyone globally. Vegas is all about impromptu fun. The second one takes place in the Asian country of Thailand. Four Americans being clueless on the streets of Bangkok is a delight to watch.

'Lost in Translation'

This Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson-starrer explores the themes of alienation and breaks the stereotypical narrative of romance in cinema. The film is based in Tokyo and it complements the theme well. Tokyo is one of the best tourist destinations and the country is known for its traditions. The neon-dazzling streets look amazing but the fast-paced life for long might make one feel tired.

'The Darjeeling Limited'

Wes Anderson is known for his color palettes and he can make any location look aesthetic. This madcap adventure takes place in Rajasthan, India (one of the best places on earth in terms of landscape and grandiosity) and makes one fall in love with the diverse culture this country offers to the world. Anderson's lens makes the world's largest democracy more serene.

'Tracks'

This film traces the journey of a young woman who is traveling solo across the Australian desert. As she explores the landscape, she is at times accompanied by her dog or at times a photographer. This film is a goal for many aspiring solo travelers and maybe it will drive you to plan something, pack your bags and go on a life-changing trip.