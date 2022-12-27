Entertainment

Johnny Depp and Maïwenn had verbal spats while filming: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 27, 2022

'La Favorite' is being deemed as Johnny Depp's comeback to the big screen

Actor Johnny Depp reportedly had a tough time filming the French film La Favorite, which is directed by Maïwenn. As per reports, the director and the actor indulged in a number of verbal spats, leading to a lot of arguments on the set. The film is a biographical film and Depp plays the role of King Louis XV.

Why does this story matter?

La Favorite is being deemed as Johnny Depp's comeback after his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp's last film was 2020's Minamata.

In November 2020, Depp withdrew from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts after losing his UK libel case against The Sun and also lost his role as Jack Sparrow in a $22.5 million deal for Pirates 6.

Verbal spats on the sets of 'La Favorite'

In a recent interview, Bernard Montield, a French showbiz commentator, revealed that Depp and the director had arguments mostly due to timing issues. Called the situation "madness," he said, "Sometimes the team is ready at 6 am and no one comes. So, afterwards, Maïwenn gets angry and the next day, it is she who does not come and there is Johnny Depp..."

Film to be released in 2023

Talking about the film on the talk show, TPMP, he further emphasized the constant arguments in the set and said, "It's going very, very badly." The film is currently in the post-production stage and it will release in 2023. The director plays the role of Jeanne du Barry.

Cast & crew and future projects of Depp

The film was earlier titled Jeanne du Barry but was later retitled La Favorite in July. The cast also includes Louis Garrel, Pierre Richard, and Benjamin Lavernhe among others. It is bankrolled by Pascal Caucheteux, Maïwenn and Gregoire Sorlat. Depp is also set to reportedly reprise his role in the sixth film of the Pirates franchise, although nothing has been confirmed.