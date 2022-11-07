Entertainment

Ranveer Singh joins forces with Collective Artists Network management agency?

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 07, 2022, 05:18 pm

After parting ways with YRF, Ranveer Singh to be managed by Collective Artists Network

After parting ways with Yash Raj Films' talent management agency, actor Ranveer Singh will now be managed by Collective Artists Network, which was earlier known as KWAN. To recall, Singh decided to end his YRF contract earlier this month. This new development, however, will have no impact on his creative collaborations with YRF, and he will continue to do films with the production giant.

Context Why does this story matter?

Known to be a powerhouse of energy, Singh debuted with Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Hence, Singh bidding adieu to YRF's talent management agency was an unpredicted development.

Besides Singh, Parineeti Chopra recently decided to "part ways amicably" with YRF to "explore other avenues."

She, too, was launched by YRF with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.

Update Singh was in talks with new agency for three months

ETimes reported that while his decision seemed shocking to many, Singh "made up his mind three months ago" to join Collective Artists Network. A source told the publication, "He was talking to KWAN regularly and frequently for 90 days for sure." However, since the partnership is quite new, there's no news on the Padmavaat actor bagging any project through Collective Artists Network so far.

Future KWAN will focus on helping Singh 'scale new heights'

A source associated with the development also spoke to Variety. They said, "Ranveer, in just 12 years, has become a supernova in India. He is regarded as the best actor of India today with a global presence like no other." "Collective will now look to chart out how the enterprise of Ranveer can scale new heights and create global milestones," added the source.

Professional updates Take a look at Singh's upcoming films

Singh was last seen in YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. But the film couldn't light up the box office and was declared a dud. Up next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, co-starring Pooja Hedge. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani scheduled to release in 2023. Co-starring Alia Bhatt, the film will mark Karan Johar's directorial comeback after seven years.