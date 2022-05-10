Entertainment

Know why Ranveer Singh-led 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is in legal trouble

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 10, 2022, 11:33 am 2 min read

Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is set for May 13 release

A few days ago, the much-anticipated trailer for Ranveer Singh's next film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, was released. The film spoke against female foeticide and the trailer featured a scene where the sex of a fetus was being tested. And, this scene brought forth legal troubles for Yash Raj Films. On Monday, Delhi High Court heard the case and said pre-natal sex-determination cannot be trivialized.

Context Why does this story matter?

Under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act, 1994, it is illegal in India to use any technique to identify the sex of a fetus after conception.

This was done to prevent female feticide as male offspring are preferred in patriarchal Indian societies, leading to sex-selective abortion.

Indians also worship movies so filmmakers should be careful about what they are showing and how.

Details Scene gives wrong message, noted judges

After watching the trailer, the bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla put forward their observations. "There is nothing to show in the trailer that the lady is taken to the doctor clandestinely." "What is coming out is, any pregnant woman can be routinely taken to the center with sonography machine and this can be done without any fetters."

Petitioner 'Ultrasound for sex selection advertised openly without censor'

"The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor," said petitioner Youth Against Crime, an NGO, and their advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak. They noted as per "sections 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of the PC and PNDT [pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic techniques] Act, same is not allowed & hence the instant PIL."

Proceedings If judges aren't convinced, movie might get stay order

The counsels of the makers said they had a disclaimer at the start. But the court noted the disclaimer wasn't properly visible. "Unless we see for ourselves and are satisfied, we're not going to permit this. You seek instructions or otherwise, we'll have to stay this." Defendants will show relevant portions of Jayeshbhai Jordaar to convince the bench. The hearing will continue on Tuesday.

Information Here's more about the movie

Apart from Singh, the Divyang Thakkar directorial stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead. Makers would want to get a green light soon as promotions are currently on a high and the film is slated to release this Friday.