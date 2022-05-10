Entertainment

'KGF: Chapter 2' gets screened in South Korea, fans rejoice

Written by Isha Sharma May 10, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

'KGF: Chapter 2' released on April 14

KGF: Chapter 2 has achieved yet another milestone! The Yash-led action drama is now the first Kannada film to be screened in Seoul, South Korea. It's also the first Indian film to be screened in the East Asian country in the post-pandemic era. Its Kannada version was premiered alongside the Hindi one in Seoul, said reports. The development was shared by Yash's fan club.

Context Why does this story matter?

KGF: Chapter 2 has been made on a stunning budget of Rs. 100 crore.

And, right after its release on April 14, the thriller set the cash registers on an inferno. Sample this: the Hindi version of the Prashanth Neel-directorial alone has already crossed the Rs. 400cr threshold in less than a month.

Hence, the film gaining such worldwide fame is not a surprise.

Reaction What did the announcement say?

Sharing the South Korean premiere news, Team Yash FC, one of his fan clubs, posted on Twitter, "Language was never a barrier for him, he showed it to Indian Cinema. Now the craze has reached outside the country as well." Meanwhile, the film has until now collected a mammoth Rs. 1,129.38 crore (after 25 days) and has become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Information Know more about the franchise

Audiences in the US, Malaysia, Singapore, and Nepal have also lauded the film. Apart from Yash, who has appeared in both KGF and KGF: Chapter 2, the film's cast has Sreenidhi Shetty as his love interest. Along with direction, Neel is also credited with writing the story, dialogs, and developing the screenplay. Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutty played antagonists, Ramika Sen and Adheera, respectively.

Speculation Will Rana Daggubati play villain in 'KGF 3'?

Hombale Films has produced KGF: Chapter 2. We know KGF: Chapter 3 is also being planned, but details about it are scarce. However, rumors suggest Telugu star Rana Daggubati might play the antagonist in the third installment of the franchise. Previously, Daggubati has played a villainous role to perfection in the Baahubali franchise. Hence, his potential collaboration with Yash and Neel is eagerly awaited.