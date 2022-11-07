Entertainment

Now, Vijay Deverakonda approached to play Dev in 'Brahmastra 2'?

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 07, 2022, 04:33 pm 3 min read

Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly been approached for 'Brahmastra 2'

The search for a male lead for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev is still on! Considering Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva concluded on a cliffhanger that teased Dev's (Shiva's father) story, the makers are currently vying to bring the best talent aboard the film. Now, a new report suggests that after Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and Yash, Vijay Deverakonda has been approached for the titular role.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev is the second part of the Brahmastra trilogy under the Astraverse cinematic universe.

Brahmastra 1's second half gravitated toward flashback sequences of Dev and Amrita—Shiva's (Ranbir Kapoor) parents.

While the makers are still looking for someone to play Dev, since Deepika Padukone had a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in the first part, it's all but confirmed that she'd essay the role of Amrita.

Recent Earlier, Karan Johar and Deverakonda worked together on 'Liger'

Bollywood Hungama reported that Vijay Deverakonda has now been approached for Dev's role. Notably, he recently worked with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions on Liger, and the former is also Brahmastra's co-producer. "There were three actors who were approached, but now, Karan is looking at roping in Vijay. The two have worked together on Liger and understand how the other person works," revealed a source.

Do-over? 'Brahmastra 2' to kickstart Vijay's journey in Bollywood?

The source further told Bollywood Hungama, "Liger did not exactly hit the target...it was way off. Both Vijay and Karan are looking to work together on something that will definitely hit the mark and kick-start Vijay's journey in Bollywood." "Given this, essaying the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2 is perfect for Vijay and plays well for the makers of the film as well."

Pan-Indian approach Makers reportedly determined to sign south Indian actor

Brahmastra 1 released in Hindi and four south Indian languages, and the makers aspire to further cast a wide net with the sequel. "If Vijay signs...to play Dev in Brahmastra 2, the film will get the added advantage of featuring a big name from the South. This will ensure Brahmastra 2 has a pan-India appeal while capturing audiences in all sectors," the source added.

Expectations What can we expect from 'Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev'?

Ayan Mukerji is targeting December 2025 for the release of Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev. It's expected to pick up from where the first part concluded and will focus on the backstory of Dev and Amrita. Mukerji, who earlier dubbed Dev his "most exciting character," has not spilled any beans about the plot yet. Alia Bhatt and Kapoor will also reprise their roles in the sequel.

