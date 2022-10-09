Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee to headline courtroom drama slated for 2023 release

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 09, 2022

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in a courtoom drama in 2023

After proving his acting chops in numerous acclaimed projects such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Family Man, Satya, and Kaun, among others, actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to headline a courtroom drama. It will be directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and is slated for a 2023 release. Bajpayee shared the exciting update on Sunday and revealed that the film has gone on floors.

Context Why does this story matter?

Karki has an illustrious body of work backing him up and is a big name in the OTT space. He has previously helmed shows like Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, Flames, and College Romance, among others.

His stories are known to have a realistic, relatable flavor and are rooted in desi India, so his collaboration with ace actor Bajpayee is worth waiting for!

Announcement Drama isn't titled yet, but has begun rolling today

The Aligarh actor wrote on Twitter on Sunday, "Will truth prevail in this courtroom? Light. Camera. Action! Shoot begins!" He also posted two photos with the film's crew. It has not been named yet, and the rest of the cast and plot details are still under wraps. Meanwhile, film critic-trade analyst Taran Adarsh also revealed that the shoot kicked off on Sunday (October 9).

Twitter Post Here's what Manoj Bajpayee posted

Crew Zee Studios, Bhanushali Studios Limited will present the film

While we will need to wait a while for more details, Adarsh also shared that the upcoming movie will be presented by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited. "Suparn S Varma's courtroom drama is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh, and Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta," Adarsh tweeted. Fans have expressed their excitement and wished Bajpayee the very best.

Upcoming projects Meanwhile, take a look at Bajpayee's next projects

Meanwhile, Bajpayee will soon be seen alongside Konkona Sen Sharma in Netflix's series Soup, touted to be a dark comedy directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The Special 26 actor is also awaiting the release of R Chandru's Kabzaa, co-starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran. He will also be seen in Kanu Behl's (writer of LSD) Despatch, alongside Shahana Goswami, Hansa Singh, and Parvati Sehgal.