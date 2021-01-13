-
Bajpayee talks about people taking advantage of Sushant Rajput's death
Actor Manoj Bajpayee has opened up about how some people took advantage from the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year.
He stated that though his demise initiated a "correctional process for the industry," the debate eventually got subverted.
To recall, Rajput's death on June 14 had triggered the debate around nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood.
Here's more on this.
Context
The tragic death of Rajput created havoc in Bollywood
The death of the young star not only left his family, friends, and fans in a state of shock, but also created a huge divide in the film fraternity.
It reignited the debate around nepotism and undue advantages given to star kids.
Rajput's fans, who felt he was depressed because of alleged pressure from the film industry, have been demanding justice for him.
Details
Bajpayee feels many benefited from Rajput's death
Talking about Rajput's death with Bollywood Hungama, Bajpayee said, "Sushant's death became a correctional process for the industry. But some months later the debate was subverted. Vested interests came in and the whole thing became very ugly (sic)."
"To paint the whole film industry with the same brush was so unfair...People with their own agendas made the whole debate so ugly (sic)," he added.
Details
We have to live with the online toxicity: Bajpayee
Bajpayee also addressed the hatred that Bollywood has been subjected to since Rajput's passing.
He said, "People are empowered with access to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, etc. They always had an opinion but didn't know how and where to vent it (sic)."
"Now, they have a platform. They can abuse, insult or compliment. It is their choice (sic)," the actor added.
Case
A brief about Rajput's death case
After Rajput's death in June 2020, three central investigating agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation started probing the case.
The Narcotics Control Bureau, which is probing a related drugs case, has thus far arrested and summoned many popular celebrities.
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were arrested by the agency, while actors Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and others were called for questioning.