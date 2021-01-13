Last updated on Jan 13, 2021, 12:25 am

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has opened up about how some people took advantage from the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. He stated that though his demise initiated a "correctional process for the industry," the debate eventually got subverted. To recall, Rajput's death on June 14 had triggered the debate around nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood. Here's more on this.

Context The tragic death of Rajput created havoc in Bollywood

The death of the young star not only left his family, friends, and fans in a state of shock, but also created a huge divide in the film fraternity. It reignited the debate around nepotism and undue advantages given to star kids. Rajput's fans, who felt he was depressed because of alleged pressure from the film industry, have been demanding justice for him.

Details Bajpayee feels many benefited from Rajput's death

Talking about Rajput's death with Bollywood Hungama, Bajpayee said, "Sushant's death became a correctional process for the industry. But some months later the debate was subverted. Vested interests came in and the whole thing became very ugly (sic)." "To paint the whole film industry with the same brush was so unfair...People with their own agendas made the whole debate so ugly (sic)," he added.

Details We have to live with the online toxicity: Bajpayee

Bajpayee also addressed the hatred that Bollywood has been subjected to since Rajput's passing. He said, "People are empowered with access to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, etc. They always had an opinion but didn't know how and where to vent it (sic)." "Now, they have a platform. They can abuse, insult or compliment. It is their choice (sic)," the actor added.

