Shekhar Suman to host special segment of 'BB16' on Sundays

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 09, 2022

Shekhar Suman will be seen in a special segment in 'Bigg Boss 16' on Sundays (Photo credit: Twitter/@shekharsuman7)

The 16th season of the biggest Hindi reality show Bigg Boss kicked off on October 1. This edition has been billed as diametrically different from the past seasons, and host Salman Khan now appears on Friday and Saturday, deviating from the tradition of appearing on Saturday and Sunday. Now, Colors TV has revealed that actor-host Shekhar Suman will take on the mantle on Sunday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Modeled after the famous Dutch reality show Big Brother, Bigg Boss has been running for 16 continuous years, and Khan has been hosting it since the fourth season (2010).

Though it has often run into controversies for its "unsuitable" content and has been called out for being "blatantly scripted," Bigg Boss still continues to dominate TRP charts and social media year after year.

Update Suman is here to reveal everyone's true faces

Colors TV uploaded a promo that featured Suman sitting in the confession room, talking about "removing everyone's naqaabs (masks and facades)." It'll be interesting to see what twist Suman brings in an already heated game! While the daily episodes can be watched on Colors at 10:00 pm (Monday-Friday), the weekend episodes are telecast at 9:30 pm (Saturday-Sunday). It can also be streamed on Voot.

Expectations Suman will be a 'friend, philosopher, guide, and mentor'

In an interview with ANI, Suman revealed he is thrilled to be a part of Bigg Boss and will act as a "friend, philosopher, guide, and mentor." He also said his "interactive element" will "give viewers the chance to know the contestants they are rooting for." Since viewers have been complaining about this season being relatively "sluggish," Suman's entry may now spice things up.

Other changes Look at some other changes in the BB house

There are many changes that have been unfurled in the BB16 house. For starters, the usual wakeup song has been replaced with a Bigg Boss anthem that the contestants must learn by heart. The "Bigg Boss" also seems to be more strict and unforgiving as compared to the past seasons, and has even been telling contestants what their competitors are saying about them!

Contestants Meanwhile, here's a refresher on the show's contestants

This year, singer Abdu Rozik, actors Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, BB Marathi winner Shiv Thakare, rapper MC Stan, model Manya Singh, and dancer Gori Nagori are among the housemates of Bigg Boss 16. Actors Tina Dutta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, filmmaker Sajid Khan, and politician Archana Gautam are also participating in the show.