'Bigg Boss Malayalam 4': Dilsha Prasannan becomes first female winner

Jul 04, 2022

The winner of the fourth season of 'Bigg Boss Malayalam' was announced on Sunday.

Actor and dancer Dilsha Prasannan bagged the title of the fourth season of the Malayalam reality show, Bigg Boss on Sunday. She beat five other finalists, namely Blesslee, Riyas Salim, Lakshmi Priya, Sooraj Thelakkad, and Dhanya Mary Varghese, to emerge as the winner of the season. The trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh were presented to Prasannan by host Mohanlal.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Malayalam version of the show's fourth season saw the proper conclusion for the first time in two years.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 was stopped after 95 days following the second wave of the pandemic.

The title winner of the season was declared through an online forum.

Before this, the second season was suspended mid-way as a few crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Significance Prasannan first female contestant to bag the title

Prasannan became the first female contestant in the history of Bigg Boss Malayalam to bag the title. While the first season had actor Sabumon Abdusamad as the winner, the third season's winner was actor Manikuttan. Since the second season was suspended halfway through the show, it did not see finalists or any winners. So, Prasannan's victory is a notable one.

Quote Here's what Prasannan said lifting the trophy

After lifting the trophy, Prasannan expressed her excitement during the grand finale. Thanking her fans for providing her support, Prasannan said, "I wondered whether I will survive the 100 days on this show." "For many days I couldn't make sense of what I wanted to do on the show. But I decided to just be myself. I had a lot of support," she said.

History Prasannan was 4th season's first finalist, too

During her participation, Prasannan made headlines for the right and wrong reasons. Though she was one of the strongest contestants in the house, her love triangle with Robin Radhakrishnan and Blesslee didn't go well with many fans. However, following the eviction of Radhakrishnan, she managed to concentrate on the game and impressed her fans, too. Prasannan was also the first finalist of the season.