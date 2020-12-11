The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have reportedly decided to extend the show till February 2021, after the arrival of several wild cards entries in the reality show. The show, which was earlier supposed to come to an end on January 9, has now been extended considering the audience's interest in the ongoing season. Here's more on this.

Details The show will be wrapped up by February 20

A source told Mid-Day, "Thanks to Salman's star power and his banter with the contestants, Weekend Ka Vaar has grabbed eyeballs. So, the makers have decided to cash in on it." "They are torn between wrapping it up on Valentine's Day or February 20 as the latter will give them the advantage of having a Weekend Ka Vaar," the source further added.

Details Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta have entered 'BB 14'

Six "challengers," viz., Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Rakhi Sawant, and Rahul Mahajan have entered the BB 14 house. While Rahul Mahajan was part of Bigg Boss season 2, Vikas Gupta had made headlines for his stint in season 11, along with Arshi Khan. Manu Punjabi was seen in season 10, and Rakhi Sawant appeared on the first season in 2006.

Information 'Bigg Boss 14' contestants who made it to the finale

For the unversed, the four contestants who have made it to the finale of Bigg Boss 14 include Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin. However, no official confirmation has been made about the date for season finale.

Show 'Bigg Boss 14' premiered on October 3 on Colors

Bigg Boss, one of the most followed reality shows of India, entered its 14th season this year and was premiered on Colors TV on October 3. This season marks Salman's 11th stint with the controversial show. Bigg Boss 14 airs at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday, and at 9 pm on weekends, i.e., Saturdays and Sundays.

Do you know? Last year too, the show was extended