Mohanlal's National Award-winning film to release on Onam

The film recently bagged three awards at the 67th National Awards

South superstar Mohanlal on Friday said his National Award-winning movie Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea will release countrywide on August 12. The Malayalam-language period drama, directed by Priyadarshan, was previously set to debut in the country's theaters last year but had to be postponed due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Here are more details.

Release

Taking to Twitter, Mohanlal said the film, titled Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in Malayalam, will be presented as an Onam release. "With love and a mind full of hope, we plan to bring Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham on August 12 as an Onam release. We move ahead with the belief that we have your prayers and blessings," the 61-year-old actor wrote in Malayalam.

Film

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea will feature Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal and actors Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, and Keerthy Suresh. The film, set in the 16th century, chronicles the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval commander of the Samoothiri. It recently bagged three awards at the 67th National Awards - Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume.

Budget

With a total budget of Rs. 100 crore, the film is one of the most expensive Malayalam movies to date. Apart from this, the actor also has a mass entertainer Aaraattu, in the works. AR Rahman will be making a special music video for the film. Mohanlal will be also seen entertaining viewers with the action-thriller Ram which also features Trisha and Adil Hussain.

Information

Mohanlal is also set to make his directorial debut with Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Set in a Portuguese backdrop, the movie revolves around a mythical figure named Barroz, a man who's guarding a 400-year-old treasure of Vasco D'Gama.