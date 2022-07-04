Entertainment

Karnataka's Sini Shetty is Femina Miss India World 2022!

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 04, 2022

Sini Shetty (center) has been crowned Femina Miss India 2022! (Photo credit: Twitter/@ani_digital)

The grand finale of VLCC presents Femina Miss India concluded at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Sunday (July 3). Sini Shetty, hailing from Karnataka, was crowned the winner, while Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh were declared the first and second runners-up, respectively. Now, Shetty's next step is to represent India at Miss World 2022. Congratulations to her!

Context Why does this story matter?

A national annual beauty pageant, Femina Miss India handpicks representatives who subsequently compete on the global stage for the Miss World title.

Organized by Femina, a women's magazine backed by The Times Group, this was the contest's 58th edition.

It was hosted by actor-presenter Maniesh Paul, and the contest saw stiff competition between 31 finalists from across the country.

Instagram Post Take a look at the winner here

Instagram post A post shared by missindiaorg on July 4, 2022 at 9:48 am IST

Jury and Guests Event was graced by several luminaries

The jury panel included luminaries from different walks of life. This included actor Neha Dhupia (former Miss India Universe), model-actor Dino Morea, actor Malaika Arora, fashion designers Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj. Arora also shone brightly on the red carpet, looking resplendent in a shimmery golden dress. Kriti Sanon also performed during the star-studded evening.

Details Who is Sini Shetty?

Shetty (21) was crowned by her predecessor Manasa Varanasi from Telangana, who was Miss India 2020. Shetty is presently pursuing a course in Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and has a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance. A trained classical dancer, she completed her Arangetram (graduation) in Bharatnatyam at the age of 14! Reportedly, she has also worked at a marketing firm.

Inspiration Shetty draws inspiration from Priyanka Chopra

In an earlier interview, Shetty had lauded global star Priyanka Chopra and revealed that she was heavily inspired by her. She had said, "Miss World 2000 is the beauty queen who inspires me the most, when you look up to a person some of their words get stuck by you." You can catch the finale event on Colors TV on July 17.