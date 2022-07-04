Entertainment

What to watch in July? 7 upcoming titles hitting OTT

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 04, 2022, 02:15 am 3 min read

Take a look at these OTT titles releasing in July.

July will be quite engaging for cinephiles due to scheduled theatrical releases such as Ek Villain Returns, Shamshera, and Thor: Love and Thunder, among others. Fortunately, the endless expanse of OTT is not far behind, with a slew of riveting titles lined up. Belonging to different genres, these upcoming films/shows will keep you good company throughout the month. Let's check out seven of them.

#1 'Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls'

The hugely anticipated adventure special will hit Netflix on July 8 and is billed as "India's first interactive special." It will see Ranveer Singh team up with adventurer-survival specialist Bear Grylls to cross perilous forests, mammoth caves, and towering mountains. Grylls previously shot for the show with PM Narendra Modi and actors Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal. We can't wait for the adrenaline rush!

#2 'Vikram'

The global blockbuster that wreaked havoc across worldwide box office, Kamal Haasan's Vikram will be landing on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8. It also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, along with a special cameo by Suriya. It set the cash registers ringing upon its release on June 3, and the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has reportedly grossed over Rs. 400cr worldwide!

#3 'Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi'

And now, for the true-crime connoisseurs. Netflix, which already houses numerous binge-worthy true crime shows such as Worst Roommate Ever, Mindhunter, and Making a Murderer, will now release Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi on July 20. A docu-series that will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up, it focuses on "a serial killer" with a grudge against the system.

#4 'Koffee With Karan'

Love it or hate it, you simply can't ignore it. Everyone's favorite celebrity talk show and guilty pleasure, Koffee With Karan, will return for its seventh season on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. Earlier, it was telecast on the STAR network. This year, the list of guests includes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, and Varun Dhawan, among several others.

#5 'The Gray Man'

Dhanush's second Hollywood project, The Gray Man will see him collaborate with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Chris Evans. It is helmed by the Russo Brothers, who also directed blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Reportedly mounted on a budget of $200M, the spy thriller will hit OTT giant Netflix on July 22, after its limited theatrical release on July 15.

#6 'Good Luck Jerry'

Good Luck Jerry, a dark comedy, will hit Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. It stars Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta (Balika Vadhu), its new poster was released last month and the film seems to be a cat and mouse chase. Good Luck Jerry is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila (2018).

#7 'Modern Love Hyderabad'

After the success of Amazon Prime Video's Modern Love Mumbai, now, Modern Love Hyderabad is set to drop on the platform on July 8. Comprising six episodes, the anthology stars noted actors like Nithya Menen, Revathy, Suhasini, and Aadhi Pinisetty, among others. While three episodes have been directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the rest have been helmed by Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudhanam, and Venkatesh Maha.