'COVID-19 hasn't gone away,' says COVID-19 positive Kamal Haasan

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 22, 2021, 06:44 pm

Kamal Haasan is right now busy shooting 'Vikram'

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan announced on his Twitter space a few hours back that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the USA. Announcing the news, he urged everyone to be safe. The 67-year-old had travelled to the USA to launch his fashion label, House of Khaddar. The event took place last week in Chicago, where he even walked the ramp.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Haasan recently hosted Bigg Boss Tamil's season five's weekend episodes. In those, he did not show signs of sickness and interacted with the audience as well, along with the contestants in the house. Now that he has tested positive, he may not host two of the upcoming weekend episodes of the season. Also, the people he had talked with should also get tested.

Tweet

'I am currently under isolation at a Chennai-based private hospital'

He wrote, "I experienced light coughing after returning from the USA. To be on the safer side, I got myself tested for COVID-19. The result came out to be positive." "Though it might look like the situation is back to normal, it is not the fact. We have to stay safe and aware. I am currently under isolation at a Chennai-based private hospital."

Twitter Post

See his tweet here

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

Details

Haasan tested positive even after being fully vaccinated

Haasan has already taken both the vaccination shots and has been repeatedly advising people to get the jabs. The star, who turned 67 recently, was actively involved in his political meetings and campaigns in Coimbatore this March, where he also spread awareness of the disease. Despite this, he contracted the virus. As soon as the news broke, hashtags like #GetWellSoonSir and #KamalHaasan started trending.

Updates

He is currently busy with the shooting of 'Vikram'

On the work front, Haasan will next be seen in the gangster flick Vikram. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it has Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the other lead roles. On his birthday, the makers released an intense teaser of the film. Other than being one of the principal actors, the Vishwaroopam actor is also bankrolling the project under his Raaj Kamal banner.