3 of 4 'Doctor' songs most-played Tamil tracks on Amazon

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 22, 2021, 06:00 pm

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Doctor' has Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles

Anirudh Ravichander is proving time and again that his songs are unbeatable. Whenever his compositions release, buzz around those stays for a while. Now, his recent composition for the film Doctor has proved the same. In the top 50 most played Tamil songs of the week in Amazon Music's playlist, three out of four tracks of Doctor have occupied the first three positions.

Importance

Why does this story matter?

Though the film released this October, its first single Chellamma was dropped last year. It holds the third position in the list, while So Baby and Soul of Doctor occupy the first two. This list, curated by Amazon Music, gets updated every Friday. For a film that has performed excellently, this feat just proves that the makers prepared their product on a wholesome level.

Information

All you need to know about the acclaimed film

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor has Sivakarthikeyan as the male lead, while Priyanka Arul Mohan was seen as the leading lady. An ensemble of talented actors including Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, Archana Chandhoke were also a part of the cast. The Ethir Neechal actor was seen as a doctor, who goes on a mission to rescue kidnapped children from a notorious gang of traffickers.

Details

These songs occupied the top ten on Amazon Music's playlist

The fourth song in the list was Master's Vaathi Coming, which was also composed by Anirudh, followed by Navarasa's Thooriga. The remake of the song Per Vachaalum from Santhanam's Dikkilona occupied the sixth position, which was followed by the viral music track Enjoy Enjaami by Dhee and Arivu, Tum Tum from Enemy, Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum from Nayanthara's Netrikann, and Kadhaipooma from Oh My Kadavule.

Career

These are the upcoming films of Sivakarthikeyan

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in Ayalaan, with Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady. Directed by Ravi Kumar, the fantasy drama will follow the life of a man who connects with an alien. AR Rahman is on board the film to compose music. He also has another film titled Don directed by Cibi Chakravarthi, which also has music by Anirudh.