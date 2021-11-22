'Inside Edge 3' trailer: This time the game gets personal
Amazon Prime Video finally released the trailer of its much-awaited series, Inside Edge 3. Starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Tanuj Virwani, Akshay Oberoi, Sapna Pabbi, and Sidhant Gupta, the show drops on the platform December 3. The 2:48-minute-long trailer shows nothing much has changed, it rather has become murkier. It's being backed by Ritesh Sidhwani-Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.
Why does this story matter?
Inside Edge was the first Indian Amazon Original web series. It premiered in 2017 and the first season focused on match-fixing and betting. The second edition was on doping in the sports industry. Both did well, so much so that the show got a nod at the 46th International Emmy Awards in Best Drama Series category. So, expectations are naturally sky-high for this season.
Oberoi's Vikrant Dhawan is 'done changing the game'
As we have seen in the earlier two seasons, the show deals with power, greed, money, fame apart from the hidden drama involved in the business of cricket. This season of Inside Edge will be more intriguing and personal, as the trailer shows that Oberoi's Vikrant Dhawan is "done changing the game." "It's now time to change the players," he declares.
The gritty trailer shows us a lot of things
The clip shows us a lot of things: Dhawan's lust for badlaa (revenge), Zarina Malik's (Chadha) demand for ICB Presidency seat, and Akshay's (the Indian cricket team's captain) fear of losing "everything" if his homosexuality comes out. We also have Virwani's Vayu Raghavan suggesting that if betting is made legal in India, like in UK, people who run the show will lose the maximum.
Check out the trailer here
When it comes to taking power, maybe third time’s a charm! Watch it to find out.#InsideEdgeOnPrime Season 3 out on December 3https://t.co/FWb6QpLIB2@InsideEdgeAMZN @PrimeVideoIN @excelmovies @krnx @kanishk_v @ritesh_sid @J10kassim @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/KQ8pBCF3x6— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 22, 2021
This season will have Pakistan touring India 'after 13 years'
The clip revolves around the Pakistan cricket team's tour of India after "13 years," and naturally "it will be the mother of all series" and "a cracker of a series." We of course have to wait to see if this season emerges as the "cracker of the series" or not, but from what we got in the trailer, the sports choreography will be top-notch.