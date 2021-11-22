'Cash' review: Amol Parashar's comic caper is a fun watch

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 22, 2021, 02:11 pm

Anurag Kashyap's 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' also centered around demonetization, like 'Cash'

Recently, Disney+ Hotstar released Cash, starring Amol Parashar, Smriti Kalra, Swanand Kirkire, Kevin Dave, and Gulshan Grover. A light-hearted comedy that centers around the period of demonetization in India, it manages to hold your attention throughout its span. A simple treatment and relatable situations in the movie will tickle your funny bone. However, it has an emotional element too. Here's our review.

Plot

The comic drama has a lot of relatable elements

Parashar plays Armaan Gulati, a failed entrepreneur who aspires to be India's Elon Musk. He finds an opportunity during demonetization to convert people's black money into white. He meets Neha (Kalra), who helps him in accomplishing this. But police catch hold of Gulati and his people to fulfill their target of raiding illegal cash transactions. How will he get out of this mess?

Performances

Parashar steals the show in this slapstick comedy

Parashar, who also narrates the film, displays a strong command over his role. Dave, who plays Parashar's associate friend, brings an innocence out of his character, which is adorable. Kirkire, also a noted lyricist, delivers a promising performance. His acting skills show that he takes his craft seriously. Pawan Chopra and Grover have also performed decently in their respective characters in the movie.

Minuses

An interesting concept, but sans the power of music

Though the film keeps you hooked to your seats with its gripping storyline, it fails in the music department. Tera Hua, sung by Arijit Singh, is the only track in the movie that is worth listening to. Another disappointment came from Kalra, who plays the romantic interest of Parashar. The role had scope, but the actress did not do justice to her part.

Verdict

Watch with your family and laugh your hearts out

With numerous twists and turns, the two-hour-long film does impress you with its plot. Director Rishabh Seth has also delivered this comic caper in an entertaining way. In a nutshell, you can watch with your entire family at home and laugh your hearts out at the funny situations depicted in the movie. Verdict: 3 stars (for the hilarious situations and Parashar's performance).