These 5 OTT shows are coming with new seasons

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 08, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

These 5 OTT shows were recently renewed for new seasons.

Some of the most-awaited shows have recently been renewed for new seasons. From Grey's Anatomy to Jason Momoa starrer See on Apple TV+ and CW's Riverdale to Loki on Disney+, a lot of the popular OTT serials will be getting new seasons! We have curated a list of five top shows that are most likely to be back with more episodes!

#1 'Emily in Paris'

Season 2 of Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins ended with a major cliffhanger. Recently, Netflix confirmed that the popular series will return for its third and fourth seasons and production is already underway. The series revolves around the life of Emily Cooper (Collins), a marketing executive from Chicago who tries to navigate her new life in glitzy Paris.

#2 'The Boys'

The third season of Amazon Prime Video's superhero series The Boys premiered recently. The series is based on the titular comic series penned by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The first three episodes of Season 3 are out while the remaining episodes will come out weekly. While Season 4 is yet to be officially greenlit, actor Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) has unofficially confirmed it.

#3 'Young Sheldon'

CBS's Young Sheldon is one of its most popular running serials. In March 2021, the channel announced that the series will be renewed for three additional seasons. Recently, Season 5 of the series concluded on a dramatic note. We can expect the new seasons of The Big Bang Theory spinoff to air sometime between 2023 to 2024. Get ready for more Sheldon Cooper!

#4 'The Mandalorian'

After an eventful conclusion to Season 2 of The Mandalorian, fans of the series have been waiting for the next chapter of the Star Wars series. Luckily, Disney+ announced that there will be a Season 3 but unfortunately there is no confirmation on the release date so far. The series narrates the adventure of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) across the galaxy.

#5 'Sweet Magnolias'

The second season of the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias received such a great response that three months after its premiere, Netflix renewed it for a third run. The finale of Season 2 ended in a rather shocking way, so it was a given that the writers were working on another season. Sweet Magnolias is based on the eponymous novel written by Sherryl Woods.