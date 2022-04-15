Entertainment

5 top releases you can watch on OTT this weekend

The long weekend is here! And, to help you consume high doses of entertainment, we have curated a list of releases ranging from romance, comedy, thriller to action and much more that you can watch over the two days of the weekend. So, read on to know which are the top five OTT releases you can catch up with on Saturday and Sunday.

#1 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-led Bachchhan Paandey hit Amazon Prime Video on April 15 within less than a month of its theatrical outing. In the film, Kumar plays a gangster and Sanon is an aspiring filmmaker who wants to make a biopic on him. The film co-features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. It has been directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

#2 'James'

The late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James hit SonyLIV on April 14. Directed by Chethan Kumar, the movie tells the story of Santhosh Kumar (Rajkumar) who runs a security agency and is commissioned to look after a family that runs a drug cartel. Priya Anand co-stars in James. The film did well at the box office. Kishore Pathikonda has bankrolled the movie.

#3 'Mai'

Mai hits Netflix on Friday (April 15). Backed by Clean Slate Filmz, the show will follow Sheel Chaudhary's (Sakshi Tanwar) journey as she gets entrapped in a world of crime, corruption, and violence. Created by Atul Mongia, it has been helmed by him and Anshai Lal. Mai co-stars Raima Sen, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, Anant Vidhaat, Seema Pahwa, Prashant Narayan, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

#4 'Death on the Nile'

Death on the Nile, directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, will be up on Disney+ Hotstar from April 15. Branagh will play the character of Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Somebody on the luxurious SS Karnak gets murdered and Poirot must find out who. The Hollywood film is based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel and co-stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, and Ali Fazal, among others.

#5 'Anatomy of a Scandal'

Anatomy of a Scandal hits Netflix on March 15. "Sophie's privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James unravels when scandalous secrets surface — and he stands accused of a shocking crime," reads the synopsis. Actors like Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, and Naomi Scott play prominent roles. The British show has been created by David E Milley and Melissa James Gibson.