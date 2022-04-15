Entertainment

'Love Lies Bleeding': Kristen Stewart to lead A24's romantic thriller

After bagging her first Oscar nomination earlier this year for Spencer, Kristen Stewart has reportedly signed her next. The Twilight star will be seen leading a romantic thriller titled Love Lies Bleeding. To be helmed by Rose Glass (of Saint Maud fame), the project will be set in the world of bodybuilding. Renowned banner A24 is backing the venture. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Running high from the success of Spencer, Love Lies Bleeding is important for Stewart.

Here's why:

a) This marks Stewart's continued partnership with female directors. Previous examples are Underwater, Charlie's Angels, and Seberg.

b) The 32-year-old is also a leading queer icon, breathing life into queer characters. Her last film was the LGBTQ+ movie, Happiest Season. This trend will continue with Love Lies Bleeding.

Details This is what is Stewart's role?

The upcoming film will be set around the extreme measure that people need to take in order to succeed in the world of bodybuilding, reported The Hollywood Reporter, citing sources. Stewart will be essaying the co-lead, who is the "protective lover of a female bodybuilder." Glass, on the other hand, will also have co-writing duties, along with Weronika Tofilska for the Hollywood flick.

Information Search for lead, opposite Stewart, is underway

The project is being touted as a "romance fueled by ego, desire, and the American Dream." It is not yet known who plays the role of the bodybuilder. But the search is currently underway "as authentically as possible," as per THR. Film4 has developed the film alongside the makers and will be co-financing with A24. A24 will be responsible for handling its release globally.

Projects Know more about the project

Andrea Cornwell is involved in producing for Lobo Films, along with Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions. Notably, Glass's debut psychological horror feature Saint Maud was also backed by A24. The banner has another spine-chilling project, Men, coming up, starring Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear in the lead. Meanwhile, Stewart has the science-fiction drama, Crimes of the Future lined up.