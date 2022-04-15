Entertainment

5 Hollywood celebrities who have served in the military

Apr 15, 2022

Before they became notable stars in Hollywood and other fields of the entertainment industry, some celebrities did serve a term in their respective country's militaries. There are also a few who got enlisted in the defense forces after they became famous and well-known. In that light, we have listed the names of some celebrities who have a military background. Check out the top five.

#1 Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot served in the Israel Defense Forces for two years and she was there during the 34-day-long battle between Lebanon and northern Israel back in 2006. Gadot had enlisted as a fitness and combat readiness instructor and taught gymnastics and calisthenics. In fact, it was this experience that got her big Hollywood debut in Fast & Furious (2009), directed by Justin Lin.

#2 Clint Eastwood

Before Clint Eastwood became the "cultural icon of masculinity" in the film industry, he served in the United States Army. He was drafted during the Korean War in 1951 and served as a lifeguard at Fort Ord. He was aboard the Navy AD-1Q torpedo bomber that crashed near Point Reyes on the California coast. Moreover, he swam 3.2 kilometers against the tide to shore.

#3 Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman was in the US Air Force for almost four years, rising to the rank of Airman 1st Class. He tracked radar stations to detect incoming targets. Freeman wanted to be a pilot but when he sat in a fighter plane, it changed his outlook. "I got the distinct feeling that I was sitting in the nose of a bomb," he once said.

#4 Elvis Presley

The "King of Rock and Roll," Elvis Presley served in the US Army between 1958 and 1960. Interestingly, he was already famous when he enlisted himself in the forces. He served in two different battalions and was deployed to Germany, where he met his future wife. After returning to the US, he served for four years in the Army Reserve before he was discharged.

#5 Paul Newman

Paul Newman (Cool Hand Luke) served in the US Navy during World War II. He was a rear gunner and a radioman for torpedo bombers. Luck saved him when his pilot developed an ear infection and they could not go to the Okinawa campaign. The rest of the ship was destroyed in battle, killing many sailors on board. He was discharged in 1946.