SA's Matthew Breetzke equals Sidhu's 38-year-old ODI record: Details

South African cricket prodigy Matthew Breetzke has matched India's Navjot Singh Sidhu 's 38-year-old ODI record. The 26-year-old played a sensational 88-run knock during the second ODI against Australia at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. With this knock, Breetzke became the first player to score 50-plus runs in each of his first four ODIs. Here are further details.

Knock Prolific knock from Breetzke SA were reduced to 23/2 while batting first when Breetzke arrived to bat. He joined forces with Tony de Zorzi (38) and the duo rescued the visitors with a 67-run stand for the third wicket. Breetzke found another potent partner in Tristan Stubbs as the two dashers further added 89 runs. Breetzke missed out on his second ton as Nathan Ellis trapped him in the 31st over. He departed for a 78-ball 88 (8 fours, 2 sixes).

Debut details A remarkable start to Breetzke's ODI career Breetzke's journey in international cricket has been nothing short of extraordinary. He made a sensational debut with a score of 150 against New Zealand, followed by an impressive 83 against Pakistan. In his first ODI against Australia, he scored 57 runs. Now, in just his fourth match, he played an 88-run knock to take his ODI tally to 378 runs at an average of 96.67.

Historical comparison Sidhu's feat in 1987 World Cup Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is the only other batter with 50-plus scores in each of his first four ODI innings. He accomplished the feat during the 1987 World Cup. He scored 73 against Australia, 75 against New Zealand, 51 against Australia, and 55 against Zimbabwe in his first four ODI innings. Notably, Sidhu did not get to bat in his third ODI appearance. However, Breetzke has crossed the 50-run mark in each of his first four ODIs.