'We got married': Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding pictures are out!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 14, 2022, 08:39 pm 2 min read

Congratulations to the latest couple in B-Town!

After four years of dating, Bollywood sweethearts Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married earlier on Thursday at their Pali Hill apartment—named Vastu—in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities, leading up to the ceremony were held in a hush-hush manner with only close friends and family in attendance. But now, the bride herself has shared several dreamy pictures from the big day online. Check them out.

Post Alongside pictures, Bhatt shared joint statement on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared a joint statement alongside the pictures. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favorite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married," it read. Given the theme of the wedding was pastel, the couple wore matching off-white and golden attires.

Statement 'Can't wait to build more memories together'

"With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together...memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites," read Bhatt's note. The actors also thanked everyone "for all the love and light." Contrary to reports, Kapoor didn't join the social media post-wedding, thus we had no additional pictures from his end.

Wedding There was extreme hush-hush surrounding the wedding

The pair maintained absolute silence till the last moment and there was no confirmation whether the wedding was taking place on Thursday until a day ago. Vastu was buzzing with guests as the sangeet and haldi ceremonies were reportedly organized on Wednesday and Thursday morning, respectively, followed by the wedding. Members of both the Kapoor and Bhatt clans were present at the venue.

Information Check out the high-profile guest list

The team bride consisted of Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt, while Kapoor's mother Neetu Singh, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan led the groom's brigade. Other high-profile guests included Karan Johar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani, Luv Ranjan, Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, among others.