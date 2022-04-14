Entertainment

'Moon Knight' episode-3 review: Action reaches Egypt; things get intense

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 14, 2022

'Moon Knight' episode three answers queries, leaves questions as well

We are halfway through Marvel's Moon Knight with the third episode airing this Wednesday. As the action reached Egypt, banished god Khonshu and his avatar Marc Spector/Steven Grant face the biggest difficulties yet, while trying to stop Arthur Harrow's vile attempts. A new character's imminent entry was foreshadowed as well. The first three episodes are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Here's our review.

Story Spector, Layla try to foil Harrow's plans

As seen in the second episode, Harrow (Ethan Hawke) had managed to acquire the scarab that can direct him to his deity Ammit's tomb. Harrow plans to resurrect the not-so-good goddess. Thus, Spector (Oscar Issac) is trying to locate the exact location of the tomb. Spector's wife Layla (May Calamawy), who was introduced last episode, joins him in the adventure.

Entry Jake Lockley: Third personality of Spector is here!

Given Spector takes control of the body at the end of the second episode, we see a new face of the superhero this time. He's cool, suave, and brooding. However, the personality switch continues and we find out there is a third persona hidden aside from Spector and Grant, who is a ruthless killer. According to comics, this might be Jake Lockley.

Specials Portraying Egypt as modern civilization is refreshing

Apart from the exciting probability of a third personality taking over the driver's seat in the next episode, we get some cool elements too. First of all, Kevin Feige and Co. must be credited for showcasing Egypt as a modern civilization and not strictly a land of desert. Director Mohamed Diab also introduces us to a secret society of Egyptian gods and their avatars.

Verdict Give Isaac all awards just for this one scene!

Isaac continued to be brilliant; especially the scene where Spector gives control to Grant is magnificent. Given that Egyptian gods have already been introduced, we can expect their cameos in the coming episodes. Also, a lot seems to be left to uncover, and we don't know how the story will be wrapped with three episodes in hand. Verdict: Moon Knight episode-3 gets 4/5.