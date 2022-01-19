'Moon Knight' trailer: MCU welcomes new character with thriller elements

Jan 19, 2022

Meet latest MCU superhero, vigilante Moon Knight

It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is all set to embrace dark, complex themes, ditching its tongue-in-cheek humor brand. And we get this from the recent trailer for its upcoming show, Moon Knight. Bereft of any comic elements, we are promised a psychological thriller with horrors creeping up in the clip. Also, a completely new superhero is introduced. Here's our trailer breakdown.

Trailer Our protagonist can't seem to differentiate between dreams and reality

The clip begins with Steven (Oscar Isaac) lying on his bed explaining how he suffers from a sleeping disorder because of which he's not able to differentiate between "life and dreams." He understandably gets visions and hears voices as he continuously struggles to get a grip on reality. Then, one day, he finds a secret phone where someone refers to him as Marc.

Story Steven/Marc finally turns into Moon Knight by 'embracing the chaos'

As Steven/Marc tries to find an answer to the voices inside his head, he comes across a spiritual cult leader of some sort, Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). Harrow tells him to "embrace the chaos" within and we finally see Steven/Marc suiting up as the badass Moon Knight in the ending scenes. And, did you notice, Egyptian culture, Egyptian gods, and mummies being mentioned?

Links Did you notice? Egyptian god Khonshu shows up

In the Marvel comics, Marc Spector finds himself half-dead in the Egyptian desert when he is revived by Egyptian Moon God Khonshu. Thereafter, Khonshu gives assignments to Spector to eliminate crime and the latter complies as Moon Knight. Interestingly, we do get a glimpse of Khonshu in the trailer. Also, Egyptian pyramids get featured. So, the series might pay a visit to the land.

Twitter Post Check out the trailer here

Welcome to chaos 🌙 Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SjPV4SGp0n — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 18, 2022

Information Isaac has already played these two Marvel characters in past

Even, the scene where Steven/Marc suits up as Moon Knight, it seems the white costume gets bandaged on him like an Egyptian mummy. Also, the final look is quite comic-accurate. Notably, Isaac has famously played Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse and also Spider-Man 2099 in the Spider-Verse series. Moon Knight will hit Disney+ Hotstar on March 30 as part of Phase-IV of the MCU.