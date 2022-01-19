Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj Sahu dies, actor lends support

Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 01:47 pm 2 min read

Varun Dhawan was left shattered with the sudden passing of his driver, Manoj Sahu

Actor Varun Dhawan's driver of many years, Manoj Sahu, passed away due to a heart attack on January 18. The 40-year-old was with the actor at Mehboob Studios in Bandra when he suddenly felt chest pain and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital. Reportedly, Sahu died at the hospital in the evening, after knowing which Dhawan rushed there. May his soul rest in peace.

Details He was pronounced dead at 5:30 pm

As per reports, Sahu had been in the employ of the Dhawan family for around 15 years and was currently serving as the Coolie No. 1 actor's personal driver. Thus, it's no wonder he was at Mehboob Studios where Dhawan was shooting some project. After suffering chest pain, the actor's team took Sahu to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:30 pm.

Relationship Dhawan had once called Sahu his 'driving force'

Dhawan was spotted rushing to the hospital, where he reportedly spent a long time with Sahu's family. The duo was close as can be inferred from an old event, where the actor had called Sahu his "driving force." Back in 2018, when Dhawan's wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds, he had called Sahu up on the stage, saying "He's everything for me."

Rememberance 'I have no words to express my grief,' wrote Dhawan

Sharing the same clip from 2018 on his Instagram handle, Dhawan penned a heartbreaking tribute to Sahu just hours before. "Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit and humor and passion he had for life."

Mourning 'He was healthy and had no [COVID-19] complications'

Once the news broke out, many industry insiders took to social media to mourn the loss. Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani shared a collage of Sahu and wrote: "This is so shocking and unbelievable." "He was healthy and had no [COVID-19] complications and this was so sudden as they were all shooting today," the post said, adding Sahu has "two young daughters."